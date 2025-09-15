'This makes us so happy' - Dalby Forest-based Astro Dog earns coveted TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice award

Dalby Forest-based Astro Dog’s stargazing experiences at Dalby Forest have won the business a Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for 2025.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to reviews Astro Dog received on TripAdvisor over the past 12 months, its stargazing events are among the top 10% highest customer rated experiences in the world.

Nicole Carr and Simon Carr, who run the business together, said: “We have put so much time, effort and work into making our stargazing experience the best it can be, and we always put our heart and soul into everything we do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With everything we have put into Astro Dog, it is so wonderful to receive this recognition for all our hard work.

Nicole Carr and Simon Scott of Astro Dog.

“It makes us so happy to receive this award and we would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has attended our events and made this possible.

We have welcomed thousands of guests to our cozy stargazing hub in Dalby Forest over the last few years and it has been incredible to share our passion for the night sky with so many people.

"We have met so many wonderful people and we hope to continue helping others learn about and see the wonders of the cosmos for many more years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Astro Dog captured this image of the aurora borealis off Flamborough on the morning of September 15.

The pair describe themselves as “dedicated aurora chasers” and stay up all hours to chase and capture pictures of the Northern Lights, having spotted them on the Scarborough and Whitby coast, in Dalby Forest and other locations on the moortops free from light pollution.

They have captured stunning images of the aurora borealis off Flamborough on two separate occasions already this month.

Astro Dog – who have a monthly astronomy column in the Scarborough News – recently released several new stargazing events including a new special stargazing and fine dining experience at Howsham Hall near York.

“We are looking forward to the new stargazing season with great excitement and we can’t wait to welcome more of you amazing people to our stargazing experiences,” they said.

“If you would be interested in joining us for a magical evening of learning and gazing at the heavens, please visit our website for more information and to make a booking.”