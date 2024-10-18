TV personality and former politician Ed Balls guest of honour at care provider's Scarborough awards night

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Television personality and former politician Ed Balls is set to be the guest of honour when care provider Saint Cecilia’s hosts an awards evening for its staff.

The countdown has begun to what will be Saint Cecilia’s second awards night at The Crown Spa Hotel in Scarborough on Friday October 25.

The company will present eight awards during an evening of fun and entertainment when the compere for the evening will be ‘Big’ Ian Donaghy.

Ed Balls – currently a regular presenter on Good Morning Britain - struck up a relationship with Saint Cecilia’s when he filmed at the company’s Filey Road nursing home for his BBC two-part documentary, Inside the Care Crisis with Ed Balls, in 2021.

He was due to come to the company’s first awards night last year, but Storm Babet prevented him from travelling.

In a message for this year’s awards programme, he said: “I was so disappointed last year when Storm Babet meant that I couldn’t make it to the awards ceremony in person - I really wanted to be there with you.

“So, I am very much looking forward to making up for that this year and am excited to join you on this very special evening for Saint Cecilia’s Care Group!

“I learned so much when I trained and worked with you all back in 2021 when we filmed the BBC documentary, Inside the Care Crisis.

“The memories are still so fresh in my memory and remind me of the fantastic work that you and all your colleagues do in social care each and every day.

“You are the true heroes.

“Thank you so much for your wonderful care and brilliant public service.

“You all deserve this very special awards evening - so let’s make sure it’s a fabulous and memorable night!”

Saint Cecilia’s Executive Chairman, Mike Padgham, said: “I think when Ed Balls worked with us on the documentary and did some shifts with the team he gained a greater understanding of the work of social care providers and the challenges we face.

“He was due to join us at our first awards, but the storms got in the way.

"We are very hopeful that he will make it this year.”

Mr Padgham said this year represents Saint Cecilia’s Care Group’s 35th anniversary which added an extra special sparkle to the evening.

There will be a delicious three-course dinner and dancing as well as the presentation of the awards.

The evening is supported by Hull-based catering supplies specialists Turner Price, alongside other sponsors Beaucare, Apetito, Capsticks, Clothing for

Work, Dan Close CCTV & Fire Ltd, Focus Hygiene Supplies, Earzz, East Coast Fire, October 17, Practical Networks, and Neat Flooring.

The awards to be presented will be: Saint Cecilia’s Values Award; Inspirational Care Worker of the Year; Saint Cecilia’s Emerging Talent; Team Leader of the Year; Nurse of the Year Award; Support Services Worker of the Year Award; Leadership Award and Unsung Hero Award.

Saint Cecilia’s Care Group has six care centres in the area, across Scarborough, Whitby and Pickering.