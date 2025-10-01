Whitby's Trenchers Restaurant on shortlist for National Fish and Chips Awards category
Restaurant of the Year is the title that 10 deserving outlets are hoping to take away at the 2026 edition of the industry’s premier award ceremony.
In recognition of amazing food, passion for the sector, quality and high-level commitment to serving customers the best of the best, the category entrants will be on the edge of their seats as the competition heats up.
The adjudicating panel has designed a detailed review process that will grade the participants against benchmarks that reinforce best practice and professional integrity to keep standards at the highest levels.
The 10 restaurants that have been tipped for the top at the 2026 awards are:
Bristol
Noah’s
Devon
Squires Fish Restaurant & Take Away, Braunton
Lincolnshire
Linfords Traditional Fish and Chips, Market Deeping
London
Golden Union, Soho
Seashell of Lisson Grove, Marylebone
Norfolk
No1 Cromer
Nottinghamshire
The Cod’s Scallops, Nottingham
Somerset
Tuckers Fish & Chips, Cheddar
Yorkshire
Trenchers of Whitby
Whitby's Restaurant & Take Away, Rotherham
Andrew Crook, president of the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), which runs the flagship event, said: “Small businesses are the lifeblood of the UK high street, and they provide the kind of opportunity, variety and individuality that boosts economies and brings us all together, and we are taking this opportunity to champion this year’s standout restaurants.
“The shortlisted 10 are making long-lasting contributions to uphold the great British institution of fish and chips, whether it’s with a traditional take or elevated to fine dining status.”