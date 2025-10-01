Whitby's Trenchers Restaurant on shortlist for National Fish and Chips Awards category

Whitby’s Trenchers Restaurant has made a shortlist of the UK’s best restaurants announced today (Oct 1) by The National Fish & Chip Awards.

Restaurant of the Year is the title that 10 deserving outlets are hoping to take away at the 2026 edition of the industry’s premier award ceremony.

In recognition of amazing food, passion for the sector, quality and high-level commitment to serving customers the best of the best, the category entrants will be on the edge of their seats as the competition heats up.

The adjudicating panel has designed a detailed review process that will grade the participants against benchmarks that reinforce best practice and professional integrity to keep standards at the highest levels.

The 10 restaurants that have been tipped for the top at the 2026 awards are:

Bristol

Noah’s

Devon

Squires Fish Restaurant & Take Away, Braunton

Lincolnshire

Linfords Traditional Fish and Chips, Market Deeping

London

Golden Union, Soho

Seashell of Lisson Grove, Marylebone

Norfolk

No1 Cromer

Nottinghamshire

The Cod’s Scallops, Nottingham

Somerset

Tuckers Fish & Chips, Cheddar

Yorkshire

Trenchers of Whitby

Whitby's Restaurant & Take Away, Rotherham

Andrew Crook, president of the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), which runs the flagship event, said: “Small businesses are the lifeblood of the UK high street, and they provide the kind of opportunity, variety and individuality that boosts economies and brings us all together, and we are taking this opportunity to champion this year’s standout restaurants.

“The shortlisted 10 are making long-lasting contributions to uphold the great British institution of fish and chips, whether it’s with a traditional take or elevated to fine dining status.”