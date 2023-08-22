Work set to start this autumn on Whitby Distillery's £1.8m new home in Whitby Abbey grounds

Work is beginning this autumn on Whitby Distillery’s £1.8m project to renovate two derelict barns on Abbey Lands on the south-west corner of the Abbey grounds.

The build programme, which has been partly funded by the Whitby Distillers Founders Club, is scheduled to be completed by the end of next year.

It will feature a unique pathway, engraved with the names of friends and supporters of the distillery.

Image of the distillery site at Whitby Abbey.

Whitby Distillery, makers of Whitby Gin, was founded in 2017 by Jessica Slater and Luke Pentith who have grown their business from a passion project to one whose gin stocked in more than 500 outlets across the UK.

The move will enable the distillery to become one of the most iconic distillery visitor experiences in England, providing high-quality leisure and function space for the community to enjoy.

Luke said: “This move is a gamechanger for us.

"While we have been very happy in our current premises in Botany Way in Whitby, our new home will take Whitby Distillery to the next level, stepping up production and giving visitors the opportunity to see us distilling and bottling through the week with our tour experiences.

A spirits walkway will be part of the Whitby Distillery site.

“It is an honour and a privilege to be restoring these derelict buildings on such a world-famous site.

As part of the project, Whitby Distillery is giving people the opportunity to set their family’s name in history and to celebrate the life of a loved one for future generations, with more than 200 places already sold.

All proceeds from the walkway, which will be laid when the building programme is completed, will go towards the cost of the new distillery.

Jessica said: “Our new distillery is a serious commitment to Whitby.

"We are making a significant investment into the local community and the future of the town.

"In the longer term, we anticipate up to 25 employees.

“As well as the distillery, our plans include a visitor centre, which will showcase our production process and our various spirits, as well as paying homage to the amazing cultural heritage of Whitby and providing an educational and corporate business space.

“Whitby Distillery aims to offer an educational and enchanting visitor experience which can be accessed all year round, as an out-of-season and wet weather destination.”

Whitby Distillery has won a raft of awards, including the Best British London Dry Gin category at the World Gin Awards.

Luke added: “The renovation work is partly be funded by Whitby Distillery’s Founders Club, which gives members to chance to become part of the Whitby Distillery success story.

“We have chosen to work with Native Architects who are the experts when it comes to sustainable redevelopment of heritage buildings.

“Whitby Distillery is designed to be an inspirational building that has minimal environmental impact.

"We are taking a ‘fabric first’ approach to refurbishment to improve the energy efficiency.

"Wastewater from the distilling process will be used where possible to irrigate plants and the vegetated roof.

“The heat extracted from this water will be used to warm the building.

"Green roofs will be planted with wildflowers to nurture the natural plants and wildlife.