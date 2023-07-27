News you can trust since 1882
Whitby Distillery marks milestone with the enchanting spirits walkway launch

Whitby Distillery is giving people the opportunity to set their family's name in history and celebrate the life of a loved one for future generations.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 27th Jul 2023, 10:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 10:58 BST

In the grounds of their new distillery by Whitby Abbey, Whitby Distillery is creating a unique pathway leading into their new home.

Each name will be crafted and cast in iron, straight from the foundry.

The walkway's design blends modern architecture with authentic craftmanship.

Whitby Distillery is creating a Spirits Walkway.
Whitby Distillery is creating a Spirits Walkway.
The launch of the Spirits Walkway marks an exciting chapter for Whitby Distillery, as the business prepares for their future in abbey grounds.

Tourists and Whitby residents alike will undoubtedly cherish this unparalleled walkway for decades to come.

The walkway will be laid at the end of the build programme which is current expected to be complete by the end of 2024.

Visit whitbydistillery.com for details of packages.

Whitby Distillery is creating a Spirits Walkway.Whitby Distillery is creating a Spirits Walkway.
Whitby Distillery is creating a Spirits Walkway.
Whitby Distillery recently launched a Dark Spiced Rum in celebration of the dedication and courage of the RNLI volunteers.

