In the grounds of their new distillery by Whitby Abbey, Whitby Distillery is creating a unique pathway leading into their new home.

Each name will be crafted and cast in iron, straight from the foundry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The walkway's design blends modern architecture with authentic craftmanship.

Whitby Distillery is creating a Spirits Walkway.

The launch of the Spirits Walkway marks an exciting chapter for Whitby Distillery, as the business prepares for their future in abbey grounds.

Tourists and Whitby residents alike will undoubtedly cherish this unparalleled walkway for decades to come.

The walkway will be laid at the end of the build programme which is current expected to be complete by the end of 2024.

Visit whitbydistillery.com for details of packages.

Whitby Distillery is creating a Spirits Walkway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad