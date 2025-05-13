Advice offered to parents over fire dangers
The service’s call was delivered during this year’s Child Safety Week.
With a focus on home safety, here are key tips to keep in mind:
- Keep items that can cause fires, such as candles, matches and lighters out of children’s reach. Also, make sure hot items like kettles, irons and hair straighteners are inaccessible.
- Prevent children from playing near fires or heaters to avoid burns.
- Use the back hobs on the stove and make sure saucepan handles are not sticking out to prevent them from being knocked off.
- Never leave children unattended in the kitchen.
- Install childproof guards in front of open fires or heaters; the best ones can be fixed to the wall.
- Keep in mind that certain clothing materials, particularly synthetic fabrics, can ignite quickly when in contact with flames.
- In case of clothing catching fire, remember to ‘stop, drop, and roll’.
- Avoid running around, as it can worsen the flames. Lie down and roll around to smother the flames with a heavy material like a coat or blanket.
- Before adding hot water to a bath or sink, run cold water first and test the temperature. Only put a baby or child into the water once it’s been tested.
- Store chemicals and cleaners out of reach of children.
For burn first aid, remember ‘cool, call, and cover’.
A spokesperson said: “Cool the burn with running cold tap water for 20 minutes and remove all clothing and jewellery (unless it is melted or firmly stuck to the wound).
"Call for help – dial 999 in an emergency or 111 or contact your local GP for non-emergency advice.
"Cover the burn with cling film or a sterile, non-fluffy dressing or cloth, ensuring the patient stays warm.”
Go to humbersidefire.gov.uk for further fire safety advice.