Humberside Fire and Rescue Service is reminding parent/carers to take steps and protect their children from burns and fires.

The service’s call was delivered during this year’s Child Safety Week.

With a focus on home safety, here are key tips to keep in mind:

Keep items that can cause fires, such as candles, matches and lighters out of children’s reach. Also, make sure hot items like kettles, irons and hair straighteners are inaccessible.

Prevent children from playing near fires or heaters to avoid burns.

Use the back hobs on the stove and make sure saucepan handles are not sticking out to prevent them from being knocked off.

Never leave children unattended in the kitchen.

Install childproof guards in front of open fires or heaters; the best ones can be fixed to the wall.

Keep in mind that certain clothing materials, particularly synthetic fabrics, can ignite quickly when in contact with flames.

In case of clothing catching fire, remember to ‘stop, drop, and roll’.

Avoid running around, as it can worsen the flames. Lie down and roll around to smother the flames with a heavy material like a coat or blanket.

Before adding hot water to a bath or sink, run cold water first and test the temperature. Only put a baby or child into the water once it’s been tested.

Store chemicals and cleaners out of reach of children.

For burn first aid, remember ‘cool, call, and cover’.

A spokesperson said: “Cool the burn with running cold tap water for 20 minutes and remove all clothing and jewellery (unless it is melted or firmly stuck to the wound).

"Call for help – dial 999 in an emergency or 111 or contact your local GP for non-emergency advice.

"Cover the burn with cling film or a sterile, non-fluffy dressing or cloth, ensuring the patient stays warm.”

Go to humbersidefire.gov.uk for further fire safety advice.