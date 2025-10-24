Now, Where is My Nest?, captured by Alison Tuck, has been nominated as a finalist in this year’s Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

An amusing photograph taken at RSPB Bempton Cliffs nature reserve has made it into the final of a world-wide competition.

The photograph shows a gannett struggling to deal with some nest material as the wild blows it across the bird’s face.

Alison now has the chance to win the top prize of a one-week safari in the Masai Mara National Reserve.

Other amazing prizes include a Z6III Nikon Camera, a Z50II Nikon Camera, and a brand new Nikon ZR plus all the kit.

The awards were created by Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE in 2015.

While living in East Africa and working as a wildlife photographer, he was looking through his photographs when he came across several that made him laugh out loud: an eagle looking at him through its back legs and a warthog’s bottom.

He realised that the humour of these photographs was both entertaining and a means to engage people with the threats facing these same animals.

Soon after, co-founder and photographer Tom Sullam was bought on board and then Michelle Wood, a couple of years later.

Since then, the competition has grown and grown into a global competition.

Mr Joynson-Hicks said: “A funny animal photo is incredibly effective because there are no barriers to understanding, or taboos that must be negotiated.

“It taps into the impulse for anthropomorphism which is well-documented as one of the most powerful triggers for human empathy. To really understand animals and the issues that affect them, you need to empathise with them as fellow inhabitants of the same planet.

“So many wonderfully funny images to choose from but we have been whittling non-stop and the finalists are the crème de la crème of our 2025 entries.

“A huge thank you to everyone who entered and supported the competition this year – we salute you!”

Go to www.comedywildlifephoto.com to find out more about the competition and see all the finalists.

The winners will be announced on Tuesday, December 9 at the OXO Gallery in central London.