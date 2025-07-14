Bridlington care home residents embrace pride event

Colleagues, residents and relatives at the Mallard Court care home in Bridlington were delighted to be a part of this year’s Pride event at Bridlington Spa.

The care home said everyone had a wonderful time as they joined in the community celebrations.

Ange Dooley-Widd, general manager at the home, said: "We were honoured to support our residents in participating in this year’s Bridlington Pride event.

“It is a meaningful opportunity to celebrate diversity, inclusion, and the progress made over the decades toward equality.

Residents and colleagues enjoy Bridlington Pride.

"Many of our residents have witnessed significant societal change, and their involvement in Pride reflects both their enduring spirit and our commitment to fostering a welcoming, respectful environment for all.

“We are proud to stand alongside them in recognising the importance of visibility, acceptance, and community”

Ethel, a resident at the home, said: “I can remember going to Pride marches back in the 70s so it has been wonderful to see all the different celebrations from around the world. I just love the costumes and the parades. It was marvellous that the home was able to join the community celebrations.”

The care home’s varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

