Bridlington Central Library to reopen after major revamp

Bridlington Central library is to reopen on Monday, July 14.

Bridlington Central library is to reopen on Monday, July 14 following a full refurbishment of its ground floor area.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The library received £250,000 funding from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport’s Libraries Improvement Fund and along with additional council funding, the project has transformed Bridlington Central Library.

The funding will also be used to update Bridlington North Library, which will be announced at a later date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The central library has been remodelled to maximise the space, decorated and new lighting has been installed.

The shelving and furniture have been upgraded to give the library a light and modern feel without losing its character, improving the overall user experience.

The junior library has been moved to the rear of the building and features a bespoke sensory area.

There is also a dedicated space for community groups and events enhanced by “living wall” panels that bring natural greenery indoors and help to absorb carbon dioxide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those wanting to use the library to study, booths have been installed on the ground and first floor as a quiet space to work. On the first floor there is a dedicated Health Zone where customers can attend their health and wellbeing checks and body composition scans in privacy.

Councillor Nick Coultish, cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: ‘’We are extremely pleased to announce the reopening of Bridlington Central Library. The library means a lot to local residents and provides a much-needed community space which fosters education, imagination and connection with others.

‘’The upgrades are fantastic and we are sure that everyone will be pleased to explore the new and improved space which has transformed the library into a modern environment, focussing on a premium customer experience.

‘’We look forward to unveiling our state-of-the-art makerspace later this year, which will further enhance the library's offerings.’’