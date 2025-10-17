For more information about the roles visit the www.facebook.com/BridlingtonLifeboats Facebook page. Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner

The RNLI’s Lifeboat Station in Bridlington is looking for volunteers to join the existing All Weather Lifeboat Crew team.

The team, which operates from Bridlington’s south side, is also hoping to attract people who are willing to join the All Weather Lifeboat SHORE Crew.

The volunteer crews are the backbone of the lifeboat service, saving lives at sea.

They are available 24/7, whatever the weather, to rescue those who need help.

The All Weather Lifeboat Crew role will help the RNLI save lives at sea by ensuring that its lifeboats are in a state of permanent readiness and crewing the lifeboat on service and exercise, under the command of the coxswain.

What you will be doing:

•Undertaking training and maintaining Competency Based Training as necessary to fulfil the role of crew member

•Be on call for lifeboat ‘shouts’

•Attending exercises

•Contributing to the overall upkeep of the station, lifeboats and equipment

The All Weather Lifeboat SHORE Crew role includes:

•Assisting with the launch and recovery of the lifeboat(s) on service and exercise

•Maintaining competence under the Competency Framework for the role

A spokesperson said: “The lifeboat crew are all volunteers, headed up by the Lifeboat Operations Manager and Launch Authorities and supported by a Shore Crew team who are responsible for helping to launch the two lifeboats, managing the safety of the area during a launch and refuelling and servicing the boats when they return from a ‘shout’ or training exercise.

“All boat and shore crew follow the RNLI’s national Competency Based Training Scheme and respond to pagers when there is a request to launch the lifeboats.”

Visit tinyurl.com/3rtrp95e to find out more about joining the lifeboat crew.

Go to tinyurl.com/mr2j3n3k to apply for ther shore crew position.

For more information about the roles visit the www.facebook.com/BridlingtonLifeboats Facebook page.