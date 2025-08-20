Megsdorf, by Norman Raven, will be on display, depicting a snow bound railway in Germany.

Members of Trainshed, a locally based model railway group, will host their Bridlington Model Railway Show on Saturday, September 6.

This year the show is moving to a new venue after many years the show at Emmanuel Church and will be held at Bridlington CYP on Gypsey Road.

The move means more layouts can be displayed and there will be an increase in the number of trade stands.

Admission to the show is £7 (free admission for accompanied children).

Skell Ghyll, the 00 gauge layout built by Trainshed members, will have its new extension on show.

Refreshments will be available via the sports centre.

The show will be open from 10am until 4pm and there is free parking.

A Trainshed spokesperson said: “This year will see several new layouts plus the return of some old favourites.

“Skell Ghyll, Trainshed’s club layout has had an extension added since it was last displayed.

“The layout, depicting a scene representing a preserved line in the Lake District has been increased in length by the addition of a viaduct giving a much longer approach in to the station.

“Other layouts include Napier Road, exhibited by the Scarborough Railway Modeller. This is an O gauge model of an engine shed and all the locomotives have been fitted with authentic sound features.

“Expect snow in September as Norman Ravens layout of a German-based village covered in snow will also be on display. The continental theme is continued as a French layout La Camrienne will be making its show debut.

“There will be a T-track demonstration by the Yorkshire N Gauge Society and the very large Gauge 1 layout Garside will be making a return after a gap of seven years. The layout features many amusing cameos and it has not been displayed for a long time.

“The show will be supported by a number of trade stands. The stands will be offering new and second hand rolling stock as well as scenic materials.

"One stall is dedicated to railway books and for the first time at a Trainshed show, there will be a stall exclusively devoted to railway maps.

"Members of the public will be able to look up the many British-based stations and then purchase an exact scale map of the site.

“A specialist electronics stall will also be in attendance offering advice and solutions to model railway electrical problems.

“Members of the public will also be invited to vote for their favourite layout.”