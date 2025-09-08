RNLI Lifeguards provide a key service throughout the summer and are on hand to react to any emergency incidents.

Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team has thanked the RNLI Lifeguards that have kept visitors safe on Bridlington’s beaches – and along the Yorkshire coast.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RNLI lifeguards have been operating on Bridlington’s north and south beaches, and an area on Belvedere beach, keeping people safe within the red and yellow flags.

They provide a key service throughout the summer and are on hand to react to any emergency incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the summer season came to an end this month, the Coastguard team praised the lifeguards’ dedication and professionalism.

The coastguard team said: “We’d like to extend a huge thank you to the RNLI lifeguards for their dedication, professionalism, and the strong working relationship we’ve shared throughout the summer.

“Their presence has helped keep thousands of beachgoers safe, and we are grateful for their hard work.

“As the lifeguards step down for the year, please remember:

“If you see anyone in difficulty on the coast, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard. We are on call 24/7, ready to respond.

“Enjoy our coastline safely, and thank you for looking out for each other.”