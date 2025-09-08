Coastguard team thanks lifeguards as they finish summer season
RNLI lifeguards have been operating on Bridlington’s north and south beaches, and an area on Belvedere beach, keeping people safe within the red and yellow flags.
They provide a key service throughout the summer and are on hand to react to any emergency incidents.
As the summer season came to an end this month, the Coastguard team praised the lifeguards’ dedication and professionalism.
The coastguard team said: “We’d like to extend a huge thank you to the RNLI lifeguards for their dedication, professionalism, and the strong working relationship we’ve shared throughout the summer.
“Their presence has helped keep thousands of beachgoers safe, and we are grateful for their hard work.
“As the lifeguards step down for the year, please remember:
“If you see anyone in difficulty on the coast, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard. We are on call 24/7, ready to respond.
“Enjoy our coastline safely, and thank you for looking out for each other.”