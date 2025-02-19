Comedy Hypnotist from Scarborough to take on wild ride to Australia for charity

It’s a challenge as mind-boggling as one of his stage performances! Scarborough Resident & Comedy Stage Hypnotist Ken Webster has embarked on an adventure so outrageous, so unpredictable, that you’d swear it was scripted – except, it’s all real.

On January 22, Ken set off on the ultimate test of endurance: traveling from England to Australia without stepping foot on a plane. His mission? To raise funds for Brian House Children’s Hospice in Blackpool, all while embracing the chaos of third-class travel and the most “budget-friendly” (read: questionable) accommodations the world has to offer.

From Car Crashes to Comedy GoldThe adventure got off to a, let’s say, “memorable” start. Within hours of departure, Ken’s car was involved in an accident—perhaps an omen of the wild ride ahead? Since then, his journey has been a whirlwind of scary taxi rides, missed trains, wrong turns, and unexpected detours, all captured in the 19 (and counting) feature-length video blogs on his YouTube channel @KenWebsterHypnotist.

Through all the madness, Ken’s mission remains clear: raise money without asking people to spend a penny. His strategy is simple—by watching, liking, and sharing his videos, people help increase his social media revenue, which he’s pledged to donate entirely to Brian House Children’s Hospice. And for those who do want to chip in, Ken has set up a JustGiving page due to overwhelming public demand.

Comedy Royalty Backs the MissionAs Ken stumbles (sometimes literally) toward Australia, some of the biggest names in comedy, television, and wrestling have joined the cause. The list of supporters includes:

Chubby Brown (British comedy legend)Paul Zerdin (America’s Got Talent-winning ventriloquist)Cheryl Fergison (EastEnders star)Danny Posthill (Britain’s Got Talent finalist)Mick Miller (Comedy icon)Clinton Baptiste (Phoenix Nights’ infamous psychic)Chico Slimani (X-Factor sensation)Sir William Regal (WWE wrestling legend)These stars have sent video messages urging fans to follow Ken’s adventure, proving that even the most famous names can’t resist a bit of third-class travel chaos for a good cause.

The Cause: Brian House Children’s HospiceBrian House provides palliative, respite, and end-of-life care for children with life-limiting conditions. Despite needing over £1 million annually to operate, the hospice receives less than £200,000 from the government. Ken’s journey is helping to bridge that gap, one chaotic train ride at a time.

How to Join the Madness & Make a DifferenceKen’s journey is expected to take up to two months—if he survives the train delays, taxi nightmares, and questionable food choices along the way. Every day promises more mishaps, more laughs, and more ways to help Brian House.

Want to be part of the adventure? Subscribe, watch, and share his videos at www.kendownunder.com or on YouTube (@KenWebsterHypnotist).

Will he make it to Australia? Will he still have his sanity? One thing’s for sure—this is one charity challenge the internet won’t forget!