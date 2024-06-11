Danby Beacon Trust honour veterans on 80th anniversary of D Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Danby Beacon Trust lit the beacon at Danby as part of the national commemoration to mark 80 years since the D Day landings.

Scarborough District Sea Cadets and band marched up to the beacon behind the Royal Bristish Legion standards and the band played a selection of tunes, when the last post was played it brought tears to peoples eyes.

The piper Dr.Charles Mitchell played "Highland Laddie"at the beacon and Lieutenant Commander John Webster RNR read the offical Tribute.

The beacon was then lit by Lady Downe at 9.15pm

Scarborough Sea Cadets and Royal British Legion Standards

Earlier in the day bells were rung at local churches and school children at Castleton, Danby, Egton, Glaisdale, Goathland, Lealholm and Esklets Pre-school participated by reading the poem to hero's and eating fish and chips for lunch