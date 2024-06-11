Danby Beacon Trust honour veterans on 80th anniversary of D Day
Scarborough District Sea Cadets and band marched up to the beacon behind the Royal Bristish Legion standards and the band played a selection of tunes, when the last post was played it brought tears to peoples eyes.
The piper Dr.Charles Mitchell played "Highland Laddie"at the beacon and Lieutenant Commander John Webster RNR read the offical Tribute.
The beacon was then lit by Lady Downe at 9.15pm
Earlier in the day bells were rung at local churches and school children at Castleton, Danby, Egton, Glaisdale, Goathland, Lealholm and Esklets Pre-school participated by reading the poem to hero's and eating fish and chips for lunch
Despite the wet and windy conditions on the moor the event was well supported. It was a fitting tribute and reminder of the sacrifices made by all involved eighty years ago.