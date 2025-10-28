Demolition of derelict Overdale school begins at last

Demolition work has started on the former Overdale School site, which has stood empty since 2021 and suffered an arson attack in 2022. The demolition work began last week and is expected to continue through to Spring next year.

For the past three years, the Eastfield Residents Association has campaigned to transform the site into a vibrant community park featuring a café, community hub, inclusive play areas, skatepark, pump track, and landscaped gardens.

Extensive public consultations have been carried out, resulting in a feasibility study with outline designs, alongside environmental surveys to ensure the project will not harm local wildlife.

To take the project forward, a new charitable organisation—Phoenix Community Park CIO—has been established. The charity's volunteer trustees will oversee development of the park and manage it for future generations. Phoenix CIO is now seeking additional volunteer trustees, particularly those with legal or management experience, to join its board and help deliver the vision.

The trustees will be hosting a drop-in event on Saturday, November 22, from 11am to 3pm at St George’s School, Overdale (YO11 3RE). Visitors can view the park plans, speak with trustees, and meet representatives from local schools, the police, councillors, and community organisations.

A spokesperson for Phoenix CIO said: “We’ve come this far, and now we need the wholehearted support of local residents to make it happen. Please come along to our drop in event and cast your vote because without you, it may become just another housing estate"