The deputy mayor of Bridlington, Councillor Ray Pollard, recently visited Barchester’s Mallard Court Care Home to enjoy a delightful afternoon tea with the venue’s residents.

Deputy Mayor Pollard said: “It was a real pleasure to spend the afternoon at Mallard Court . The residents were so welcoming, and the atmosphere was full of warmth.”

General manager at Mallard Court, Ange Dooley-Widd, said: “It was lovely to have Mr Pollard here for the day. The residents were delighted that he was able to visit us and join in on the day. We all had a wonderful time and we hope that he will come to see us again soon!”