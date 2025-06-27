Deputy mayor pays visit to Mallard Court Care Home

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 27th Jun 2025, 10:55 BST
Residents were delighted to meet the deputy mayor, Councillor Ray Pollard.placeholder image
The deputy mayor of Bridlington, Councillor Ray Pollard, recently visited Barchester’s Mallard Court Care Home to enjoy a delightful afternoon tea with the venue’s residents.

The celebrations included a delicious spread of homemade cakes, sandwiches, and scones. accompanied by lots of hearty chatter and plenty of laughter.

Residents enjoyed sharing stories and spending quality time with their special guest.

Deputy Mayor Pollard said: “It was a real pleasure to spend the afternoon at Mallard Court. The residents were so welcoming, and the atmosphere was full of warmth.”

General manager at Mallard Court, Ange Dooley-Widd, said: “It was lovely to have Mr Pollard here for the day. The residents were delighted that he was able to visit us and join in on the day. We all had a wonderful time and we hope that he will come to see us again soon!”

