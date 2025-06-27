Deputy mayor pays visit to Mallard Court Care Home
The celebrations included a delicious spread of homemade cakes, sandwiches, and scones. accompanied by lots of hearty chatter and plenty of laughter.
Residents enjoyed sharing stories and spending quality time with their special guest.
Deputy Mayor Pollard said: “It was a real pleasure to spend the afternoon at Mallard Court. The residents were so welcoming, and the atmosphere was full of warmth.”
General manager at Mallard Court, Ange Dooley-Widd, said: “It was lovely to have Mr Pollard here for the day. The residents were delighted that he was able to visit us and join in on the day. We all had a wonderful time and we hope that he will come to see us again soon!”