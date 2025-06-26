Derelict Overdale School demolition to start soon
A dedicated NYC Project team and officers continue to work alongside key partners involved with the Community Park plans and are meeting monthly.
Support is being provided to progress park and hub design, scoping of the asset transfer process, and identification of funding opportunities that will aid project completion and long-term management of the park as a community run asset.
Despite this unforeseen delay, the project plans are otherwise on track, with expected demolition, hub design, skate park and landscaping making up the first proposed stage of this exciting project.
For further information on the Phoenix Community Park project, please visit the website at eastfieldresidents.org or contact [email protected].