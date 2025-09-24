From the inside out: how Physical Education Instructors at high security prison keep the public safe and rebuild lives through sport and movement

A criminology graduate is calling on others with an interest in sport and fitness, to consider joining him as a Physical Education Instructor (PEI) at a high security prison.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To mark National Fitness Day (September 24), HMP Full Sutton and British Rowing have joined forces to spotlight the transformative work taking place every day behind prison walls.

John Mounsey, 35, works as a PEI at HMP Full Sutton - a high security prison near Stamford Bridge in the East Riding of Yorkshire, helping to keep the public safe by using sport, movement and education to help prisoners restore a sense of purpose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John, originally from Newcastle, completed a degree in criminology at the University of Sunderland, and after working in retail, joined the prison service at HMP Full Sutton in 2015.

John enjoys keeping fit in his own time and competes in CrossFit competitions.

He worked first as an Operational Support Grade (OSG) - these roles support the safety and smooth operation of a prison through a variety of duties, including gate security, monitoring CCTV, escorting visitors, handling mail and deliveries, and assisting with prisoner property and transport.

After a year, he was promoted to a Prison Officer role and worked in different parts of the prison, on the wings, in the segregation unit and the reception, before taking up the PEI role three years ago.

He says: "I always wanted to work in a PEI role – that was always the aim.It can be a difficult role to get in to, because people tend to stay for a long time, as it’s such a great job to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being in the high security estate, there are limits and restrictions on what we can do, but we’re able to provide a challenging programme of sport and fitness to help rehabilitate prisoners and give them purpose.

John studied Criminology at university before pursuing his prison career.

“Prisoners really value their gym time and see you differently to how they see other members of staff.”

John competed as a swimmer and in martial arts when he was younger, and now enjoys CrossFit, a high-intensity strength and conditioning fitness programme that incorporates weightlifting, gymnastics and cardiovascular exercise.

He adds: "It's the best job in the prison service. If you’re into sport it’s a fantastic career. It can be a tough job to get into and takes a lot of time and work to get qualified, but it’s very rewarding and worthwhile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to look at opportunities for promotion in the future to a custodial manager, but it’s great working in this team and building up my skills and qualifications.”

British Rowing has trained PEIs in indoor rowing to coach prisoners to build confidence, improve wellbeing and reduce reoffending.

John and CJ White, a master trainer for British Rowing, set out their top tips to help prisoners make positive changes.

“Coaching prisoners in indoor rowing helps rebuild confidence,” says CJ White. “It’s about setting goals and seeing yourself differently.” PEIs encourage goal setting and celebrate progress, fostering self-belief and resilience.

“Indoor rowing is all about rhythm, focus, and showing up consistently,” says CJ White, aged 30. “Those skills transfer to everything else.” PEIs deliver structured programmes to all prisoners, helping them develop healthy habits and a sense of routine. For those who demonstrate consistently good behaviour, there are opportunities to spend additional time in activities such as football, yoga and indoor rowing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve seen people go from withdrawn to mentoring others,” says John, “It starts with purpose.

"It's massive for their mental and physical wellbeing. Just getting down here for an hour, they look forward to it. When they can’t access the gym for whatever reason, you can see the shift in their mental health. It just proves that the gym is needed."

PEIs are currently being recruited across the prison estate. Starting as a Prison officer, candidates can progress to PEI roles after 12 months, with full training, career development, and Civil Service benefits.

HMP Full Sutton is seeking compassionate, creative individuals with strong communication and decision-making skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a PEI, you’ll lead from the front - delivering challenging fitness programmes, driving discipline and resilience, and working with national partners like British Rowing, parkrun, and The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE) to support rehabilitation. HMPPS is committed to building a diverse and inclusive workforce that reflects the communities they serve. Whether you're an experienced coach, a passionate mentor, or someone looking to grow into a new career, your perspective and skills will be valued.

HMP Full Sutton is a men’s high security prison in the village of Full Sutton, near York, for around 600 prisoners, many of whom are serving long-term or life sentences.

Prison officers undertake ten weeks of training which helps them to prepare for the unexpected. Staff at high security prisons go through an extensive block of training at our specialist college site before returning to their home prison for a period of consolidation. Some jobs do not require any previous qualifications, but staff need resilience, confidence and excellent communication skills in all roles. These key skills will help staff to have a meaningful impact on the lives of others.

In this unique career, you’ll have the opportunity to carry many different roles within any one day. One minute you’re a peacekeeper, the next you’re a counsellor or a teacher. You’ll work directly with prisoners in a unique environment, helping to protect the public and make a positive impact.

Those who would like to take the first step towards a rewarding career can apply or find out more by visiting Prison and Probation Jobs.