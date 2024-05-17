Fundraising for RNLI at The Mayfield Care Home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents at The Mayfield Care Home celebrated the 200th birthday of the RNLI by walking 73 miles and raising £170.

Residents at The Mayfield Care Home made the most of the slightly better weather in April and took part in a series of walks to fundraise for the RNLI givens its 200th birthday. Some residents undertook shorter walks in the picturesque gardens of The Mayfield. Sometimes the weather threatened to derail their regular progress, but as one of the residents said, “we’re not made of sugar”, and they persevered with their regular walks.

Other residents and family members undertook longer walks (3 miles+) around Whitby and along the West Cliff. There was the occasional obligatory coffee stop along the way!

The cumulative group mileage for the month was a very impressive 73 miles walked!

The Mayfield's walking team