How full fibre is supporting cancer patients at Yapham

By Carl Jones
Contributor
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 14:18 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2025, 16:56 BST
A small countryside property in Yapham is quietly changing lives.

Donated by Hazel Arnold and husband Phil, in memory of her brother Chris, Old Tithe Cottage is being used as a respite retreat by York Against Cancer, a local charity supporting people across York, North and East Yorkshire affected by cancer.

Since opening its doors, the property has welcomed around 50 patients and their loved ones – offering a much-needed break from the intensity of treatment and the emotional toll of illness.

For Hazel and Phil, the connection to York Against Cancer is deeply personal.

Hazel Arnold with Charlotte Wainwright from York Against Cancer.placeholder image
Hazel Arnold with Charlotte Wainwright from York Against Cancer.

“We founded the charity because my brother died in York Hospital,” Hazel explains. “Both my parents had been treated there too, so we felt we owed it to York.”

Their vision was simple but powerful: to create a space where people could rest, reflect, and prepare themselves for the journey ahead.

“When patients stay, they get out of the experience what we had hoped Chris would have – the chance to relax, adjust to what’s going on at home, but not be at home.”

But creating a safe space like Old Tithe Cottage, in a rural location, comes with challenges – especially when it comes to staying connected. And that’s where Openreach stepped in.

The cottage donated to York Against Cancerplaceholder image
The cottage donated to York Against Cancer

“When we first got involved with Openreach, we didn’t really know what to expect,” Hazel recalls. “We certainly weren’t expecting a phone call saying, ‘Yes, absolutely – what do you want? We’re on board with you.’”

Openreach’s engineers were able to bring full fibre broadband to the property, despite its remote location.

Their hard work means guests can stay in touch with loved ones, access entertainment, access healthcare including making appointments, and feel less isolated during their stay.

All of which contributes to the relaxed environment Hazel and Phil hoped for.

Charlotte Wainwright, from York Against Cancer, added: “It’s really wonderful that Openreach have been able to support the property by providing Full Fibre to such a rural area. In doing so, they’re helping to support a local charity and local people across the region.”

The full fibre connection at Old Tithe Cottage is more than just a broadband connection. It’s a lifeline – helping people affected by cancer find moments of calm, clarity, and connection when they need it most.

