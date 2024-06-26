INSPIRATIONAL SCARBOROUGH TEACHING ASSISTANT WINS PRESTIGIOUS NATIONAL TEACHING AWARD

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scarborough Teaching Assistant, Allan McFarlane, of George Pindar School has been recognised with a Silver Award for Teaching Assistant of the Year in the Pearson National Teaching Awards. Selected from thousands of nominees, the win highlights the remarkable impact he has on shaping the lives of young people.

Mr McFarlane was nominated earlier this year for his dedication to George Pindar School. Summarising the reasons behind his nomination, proud colleague, Eden Kennedy, said “Allan is so calming to all, and truly cares about anyone he interacts with. Allan ensures that everyone's needs are met - often above his own.”

Mr McFarlane is one of 102 deserving teachers, lecturers, leaders, support staff and institutions named as silver winners in this year’s awards. He will now be in the running for the coveted Gold Award, which will be announced at a prestigious awards ceremony later in the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

School Principal, Lesley Welsh, said “Allan McFarlane embodies the ‘PINDAR’ values. He is the epitome of a team player, he makes the school a better place for students and staff due to his place in it.” Discussing the award’s impact, Mrs Welsh added “Our mantra is #ProudToBePindar and I cannot begin to explain how proud we are of Allan's incredible achievement! To see George Pindar's name in lights alongside staff in schools across the country is a tremendous accolade for us and I hope that prospective colleagues will read his story, consider if they too can make a difference to young people and apply to us! I hope that families will hear about the incredible work Allan, and all our colleagues, do in school and choose George Pindar School for their child!”

Allan McFarlane (left) with George Pindar School Principal, Lesley Welsh (right)

The inspirational award winner reflected upon his achievement “I am relatively new to the education sector so I hadn't quite grasped the significance that is attached to such an award - although, it is starting to sink in now.” He added “I was not expecting to be nominated as, in my eyes, I simply come to work and do my job, giving 100% effort each day.” Mr McFarlane expanded on the importance of the award for the school community as a whole, “I am a small cog in the much larger machine that is George Pindar School and I know that this award really reflects the efforts of all the staff at the school. We may work as individuals, but we are very much supported by colleagues at every level and part of #TeamPindar. The staff, students and wider community play a massive role in how I conduct myself around school and I think they will be proud to be associated with this award.”

The announcement came as celebrities, students and schools across the UK paid tribute to all those who work in education to mark National Thank a Teacher Day, which celebrates the whole education community and shines a light on the exceptional impact they have on shaping young lives.

National Thank a Teacher Day and the Pearson National Teaching Awards are run by the Teaching Awards Trust, an independent charity established over 25 years ago to celebrate the transformative impact of education, shining a spotlight on the pivotal roles teachers, support staff, colleges, schools and early years educators play in inspiring young people, every single day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Morpurgo, author, former Children’s Laureate, and President of the Teaching Awards Trust, said: “The work and devotion of all of those who play a role in educating young people is phenomenal. Not only do they play a vital role in shaping minds inside the classroom, often they continue to encourage, support, motivate and inspire beyond. That’s why it is important for us to take a moment on this National Thank a Teacher Day to recognise their efforts.

National Teaching Award

“I am also thrilled to be able to congratulate this year’s Silver Award winners and recognise the amazing contributions and commitment they have shown is shaping the lives of the next generation - thank you!”

Sharon Hague, Managing Director of School Assessment & Qualifications at Pearson UK, said: