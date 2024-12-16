Irton Garden Centre brightens up Christmas for the Holt Retirement Home with reindeer giveaway

To celebrate the festive period, Irton Garden Centre has donated a light-up reindeer to the Holt Retirement Home as part of its Christmas Magic community campaign.

The campaign which was run by the UK’s largest family-run group, British Garden Centres, saw residents from the local area asked to nominate a worthy group, garden, charity or hospice that has gone above and beyond to receive the reindeer to light up the community and spread festive cheer.

David Baker nominated the Holt Retirement Home for the competition saying: "They provide fantastic care for the elderly and unlike the public sector rely on donations to raise funds for residents and events. This would brighten up the retirement home and provide stimulation to the residents with dementia and additional needs.“

Amy Stubbs, Project and Development Manager at British Garden Centres said, “We are incredibly proud of the active role British Garden Centres plays in its local communities, and that’s particularly important at this time of year. We are delighted to donate this light reindeer as a symbol of joy, Christmas magic, and community spirit during the festive season.”