Emmaus Hull & East Riding received £20k at the Aviva Broker Community Fund awards event.

A local homelessness charity, which operates in Bridlington, is celebrating after receiving a £20k boost.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emmaus Hull & East Riding provides a home, training, work opportunities and individual support to people who have experienced homelessness.

In addition to its residential community, it also delivers an outreach service across the East Riding, providing direct support to people who are street homeless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity was presented with the funding at the Aviva Broker Community Fund awards event.

Stephanie Dixon, director of Emmaus Hull & East Riding, said: “Thanks to a nomination from Ravenhall Risk Solutions, our charity was able to benefit from the Aviva UK Broker Community Fund. This meant that during February and March, our charity could receive donations which were doubled by the Aviva Community Fund.

“I attended the awards event along with Sue, our Community Leader, happy that Emmaus was a finalist and very grateful to both Ravenhall Risk Solutions and Aviva.

"We were absolutely delighted when it was announced that Emmaus Hull & East Riding had been selected to receive an additional £20k by the Aviva Broker Community Fund judging panel. With our operating costs constantly rising, this funding boost will make a direct positive impact to the care and support our residents deserve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the event, 28 brokers secured award funding of £5,000, £10,000 or £20,000 for their community causes through the Aviva Broker Community Fund.

In addition to the £20k award funding, Emmaus also received a further £1,200 from donations and match funding via the Aviva Community Fund website.

Visit https://emmaus.org.uk/hull to find out more about Emmaus.