Mallard Court proudly raises funds for the RNLI

The Mallard Court Care Home in Bridlington Raised £103 for RNLI. Residents, staff and the local community at the home in Bridlington came together to raise money for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) following a successful Spring Fair held at the home in April.

The event brought local community for a day of fun, games, and fundraising. Thanks to the generosity and enthusiasm of everyone involved, the home raised a fantastic £103 for the RNLI.

To mark the occasion, residents and staff visited the local RNLI shop to present a cheque to the RNLI team, celebrating the community spirit and support for this vital charity.

Ange Dooley-Widd, Manager at Mallard Court Care Home, said: “Raising money for the RNLI has been a wonderful experience for everyone at the home. The Spring Fair was a great success, and it was lovely to see our residents and their families enjoying the day while supporting such an important cause. We’re proud to contribute to the lifesaving work the RNLI does.”