Malton Museum celebrates its volunteers this National Volunteer Week

The volunteers of Malton Museum celebrated their 90th anniversary with a garden party at the weekend. Museum chair Phil Crabtree thanked the volunteers for their consistent support of the museum, commending them on the high standard of visit enjoyed by the museum’s visitors.

Museum Coordinator Rachael Bowers said, ‘When we realised that this year was our 90th anniversary, we knew that we had to celebrate the people who have got us here and allowed the museum to flourish, our volunteers. Without their tireless efforts and enthusiasm, there would be no museum to visit today.’

The accredited museum currently has 70 volunteers - aged between 17 and 80 something - who perform roles as diverse as managing and caring for collections, delivering outreach visits to schools and adult groups, creating exhibitions, welcoming visitors, leading guided tours and more.

The museum is currently recruiting volunteers, particularly for its learning and outreach team. If you enjoy enthusing people of all ages with a love of history, please do get in touch. More details can be found on our website

About Malton Museum

Malton Museum first opened in January 1935, primarily displaying Roman finds uncovered by archaeologists excavating around Malton. It later expanded its collection, acquiring Medieval finds and more. Since 2013 it has been located in the Subscription Rooms on Yorkersgate in Malton, but the museum is working towards developing a new museum at a larger site overlooking Malton’s marketplace. The museum is run by volunteers and relies upon donations, ticket sales and grants to support its activities.

National Volunteer Week is 2 June - 8 June. It aims to recognise and celebrate the contributions of volunteers in their communities.