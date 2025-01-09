News from Newby and Scalby Library
Newby & Scalby Library's annual January book sale has begun!
There are lots of bargains to be had.
Children's books are 6 for £1 or 20p each and books for adults, both hardback and paperback are 3 for £1 or 40p each.
There's a box of 10p bargains, including maps, small recipe books and guide books, and jigsaws are 50p each.
Trustee Lesley Newton said, "We are very grateful to customers who donate books to us, which we sell online or in the library.
The income generated helps to pay the bills of our Community Library, so is really important to us."
The library is open Monday- Wednesday & Friday 10am - 5.30pm and Saturdays 10am - 1.30pm.