Northstead Community Primary School achieves prestigious gold award for school games

Northstead Community Primary School is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Gold School Games Mark for 2024–2025 in recognition of its outstanding commitment to physical education, school sport, and pupil wellbeing.

The School Games Mark is a nationally recognised award from Sport England and the Youth Sport Trust, which celebrates schools that go above and beyond in providing inclusive, high-quality physical activity opportunities. The Gold Award is the second-highest level and reflects sustained excellence across competitive sport, physical education, and pupil engagement.

Mr Shaun Hopper, Headteacher, said: "We are absolutely delighted to receive the Gold Award. This achievement reflects the dedication of our staff, the enthusiasm of our pupils, and the support of our wider school community. At Northstead, we believe in the power of sport to build confidence, teamwork and resilience—and this recognition shows we’re delivering on that promise."

Throughout the year, pupils at Northstead have taken part in a wide range of sporting activities including football, athletics, gymnastics, cricket, and multi-skills events. The school has also expanded its offer of inclusive and after-school clubs, with an emphasis on participation for all.

Northstead Children have enjoyed a wide variety of sporting opportunities.

PE Leads, Mrs Waller and Mr Armstrong, who coordinated the award application, added:

"It’s been wonderful to see so many pupils engaging with sport and trying new activities. From competitive fixtures to fun fitness sessions, we’ve focused on making sport a positive experience for every child."

The award also recognises strong leadership opportunities for pupils through playground leaders, as well as strong community partnerships with local clubs and sport networks.

Northstead now sets its sights on continuing to expand opportunities and working towards the Platinum Award in the future.