Parkdean Resorts cleans up Yorkshire coastline in annual Great British Beach Clean

Over 20 team members and local volunteers recently took part in the Marine Conservation Society’s annual Great British Beach Clean, organised by Cayton Bay Holiday Park in Yorkshire. The nationwide event saw thousands of volunteers across the UK flock to the shores to take part in a week-long coastal clean-up.

​​​​Across Yorkshire, 20 bags of litter were collected, weighing in at over 30kg. Data from the Great British Beach Clean helps to further the vital conservation work of the Marine Conservation Society, the UK’s leading ocean membership charity.

Owned by Parkdean Resorts, the UK’s leading holiday park operator, Cayton Bay Holiday Park was one of 35 Parkdean Resorts parks across England, Scotland and Wales to take part in the beach cleans throughout the week. Almost 300kg of litter was collected by 150 volunteers during the cleans.

Tim Scott, Head of Sustainability and Energy at Parkdean Resorts, said: “We’re proud to support the Marine Conservation Society’s annual Great British Beach Clean for another year and are grateful for every volunteer who worked with us to achieve these incredible results. Initiatives like this support our commitment to looking after all our parks and giving back to local communities. We will continue to work hard to keep our surrounding areas clean for the community and our holidaymakers.”

Clare Trotman, Beachwatch Officer at the Marine Conservation Society, said: “We’re so grateful to Parkdean Resorts and all the volunteers that got stuck in at our Great British Beach Clean this year. Removing litter from our beaches not only stops it becoming a threat to all our amazing marine life around the UK, like seals, seabirds and seahorses, but recording the data on what’s found helps us to inform policy makers and stop it getting there in the first place.”

Taking part in the Great British Beach Clean for the eleventh consecutive year, Parkdean Resorts ensures its inland park locations and central offices also have the chance to participate by hosting a range of litter picking and canal path clean ups around the local communities. Parkdean Resorts’ 65 unique and award-winning parks are set in 3,500 acres of land across the UK, including forests, peatbogs, rivers, beaches, and headlands in some of the UK’s finest beauty spots.