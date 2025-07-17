East Riding Leisure Bridlington.

A proposal to install a series of solar canopies at East Riding Leisure Bridlington have been submitted to the council’s planning department.

The canopies will be located in the popular venue’s car park, with spaces for vehicles underneath the structures – similar to the ones at East Riding Leisure Driffield.

The application said: “The proposal is to install a cantilevered structure within the existing car parking area. The canopy shall be a ‘gull wing’ structure installed over two banks of car parking spaces – six standard / five parent and child – to maximise the available PV surface area.

“As well as providing solar energy the canopies shall provide shelter for vehicles and their users.

The canopies will be located in the popular venue’s car park. Photo courtesy of East Riding of Yorkshire Council planning portal

"The canopy will be a cantilevered structure, consisting of cantilevered beams to structural posts on small pad foundations.

"The structural frame will be in galvanised steel, with a PV roof consisting of proprietary solar panels in a dark blue / black colour to minimise potential glare.”

A statement by the council said: “East Riding of Yorkshire Council was awarded, £350,000 from the Mayoral Renewables Fund (MRF) to support the installation of £1.35million solar car ports at nine locations throughout the authority, including Bridlington Leisure Centre.

"On completion the entire project will have an installed capacity of 435kW, reduce carbon emissions by 82tonnes year (equivalent to 80 houses) and decrease the council's electricity bills by £120,000 per year.

"We expect this project to start on site in November and be completed by March 2026.”

Go to the East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s planning portal and search for 25/01905/SOLCAN to find out more information.