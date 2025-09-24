Carers Plus Yorkshire Team Purple Power Month

This year, Carers Plus Yorkshire is celebrating 30 years of supporting unpaid carers, age 8+, who dedicate their time to caring for family, friends or neighbours. These unpaid carers often juggle family life, work or education and financial pressures, all with very little recognition or support.

As part of our 30th celebrations, we are taking over October as Purple Power Month - raising awareness of the strength and resilience of unpaid carers, as well as raising vital funds for Carers Plus Yorkshire.

We’d love you to join in by hosting your very own Purple Power Day! It could be as simple as wearing something purple in exchange for a small donation, or you might like to add a purple-themed activity such as a bake sale, quiz, or another creative idea of your choice (keeping it safe and legal!)

If you do get involved, please let us know by emailing [email protected] so we can share your Purple Power Day on our social media. Together, by going purple for unpaid carers, we can shine a light on their incredible contribution and raise vital funds.