Purple Power Month!
As part of our 30th celebrations, we are taking over October as Purple Power Month - raising awareness of the strength and resilience of unpaid carers, as well as raising vital funds for Carers Plus Yorkshire.
We’d love you to join in by hosting your very own Purple Power Day! It could be as simple as wearing something purple in exchange for a small donation, or you might like to add a purple-themed activity such as a bake sale, quiz, or another creative idea of your choice (keeping it safe and legal!)
If you do get involved, please let us know by emailing [email protected] so we can share your Purple Power Day on our social media. Together, by going purple for unpaid carers, we can shine a light on their incredible contribution and raise vital funds.