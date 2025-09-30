Sandstone Care Group donates to save beloved Old Malton village hall from disrepair

Sandstone Care Group has made a significant contribution to Old Malton Memorial Hall, which is a recognised war memorial built to honour the bravery of local men who fought in the First World War.

The donation from Sandstone care Group comes before the opening of its latest premium care home, Manor Park in Old Malton. It will create almost 100 new jobs for the local community, with the first residents set to move in by October 2025.

The donation of £2,000 will go towards repairs and maintenance of the Memorial Hall and to completely refurbish the main hall’s walls and floorboards which are in need of repair, damp proofing will also be fitted to avoid further issues.

The building is more than 100 years old and is a big part of community life, used for meetings, clubs, activities and village events for Old Malton and the surrounding areas. It is a recognised as a war memorial by Historic England and Imperial War Museum.

Laura Clegg and Vicky Burgess outside of Old Malton Memorial Hall

Sandstone Care Group hope residents of Manor Park Care Home will enjoy the facilities and community spirit of Old Malton Memorial Hall and continue to host events in the space when it is refurbished

Vicky Burgess of Old Malton Memorial Hall said: “On behalf of Old Malton Memorial Hall and the volunteers, we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude for the generous grant awarded to us for the renovation of our Village Hall. This funding will play a vital role in preserving this important community space of the hall that was built in memory of the 33 men who lived in the village, who gave their lives in the first world war and ensuring that it continues to serve the needs of residents and surrounding community for many years to come.

“The support of Sandstone Care Group/Manor Park Old Malton is not only an investment in the physical infrastructure of our hall, but also in the heart of our community. With these renovations, we will be able to provide improved facilities for local events, activities, and gatherings, enabling an even stronger sense of community”

James Parkin, Co-Founder and Director, Sandstone Care Group, said: “We’re proud to support Old Malton Memorial Hall, a space that carries deep historical and emotional significance for the community. As we prepare to open Manor Park care home, we’re committed not only to providing outstanding care but also to becoming an active and positive part of village life. Contributing to the hall’s refurbishment is just one way we hope to honour local heritage and build strong community connections for our future residents.”