Scarborough animator, Jess Cope wins prestigious film award in London

Jess Cope accepted the award for 'Best Animated Film' on behalf of Owl House Studios, at the British Animation Film Festival at the British Museum in London last night.

Owl House Studios wrote and produced the 'Beautiful Scarecrow' for British Prog Rock artist Steven Wilson, as part of his 'The Harmony Codex' album.

The Owl House team have collaborated with Steven Wilson over the years on several of his iconic tracks and including 'Drive Home', 'The Raven that Refused to Sing' and 'Routine'. Jess has also produced music videos for rock giants Metallica and the British indie folk singer, Passenger as well as working with Tim Burton on Frankenweenie and the classic adventures of Postman Pat.

Jess states "In an age where the ever-increasing use of AI is decimating the industry, it is heartwarming to know that the public and true connoisseurs of 'crafted' films still appreciate an art form that is the result of hard work and individual creativity.

The Beautiful Scarecrow has now won top film awards around the world in Los Angeles, New York and now, London.