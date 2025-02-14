Scarborough Hotel features in dark new thriller novel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scarborough is the annual family holiday destination for Jason Hemp, one the main characters in the new, acclaimed literary thriller, The Wonders of Doctor Bent. He stays with his parents and twin brother, Will (who is later murdered), at The Royal Hotel, overlooking the beautiful South Bay. While Jason and his twin take the old funicular cliff lift down to explore the town, especially the harbour, his parents keep largely to their balcony view.

I chose this setting because of my own fond memories of visiting the North Yorkshire town with my family during our years living in Derbyshire.

In The Wonders of Doctor Bent, the worlds of Jason Hemp, an English lecturer, and Dr Bent, the unlikely Medical Director of high-security psychiatric hospital Foston Hall, come together in a dark tale of murder, revenge and abandonment. Attempting to track down his twin brother’s killer, he finds his life unravelling in unexpected and frightening ways, whilst visionary Dr Bent attempts to reform Foston Hall into a more humane place, all while facing his own mental health challenges.

The novel draws on a variety of current and historical mental health facilities similar to those across Yorkshire. My long career at the University of Nottingham as a professor leading research at its Institute of Mental Health provided the deep knowledge of what happens to people subject to mental trauma and the kinds of treatment they can receive. I am relieved that advance reviews of the novel from leading figures in this field have responded so positively to the way I explore the art of surviving life’s dark challenges:

“Brooding, brilliant and beautiful." - Dave Chawner, author of Weight Expectations, Stand-Up Comedian and Mental Health Campaigner

“Professor Paul Crawford is a master storyteller. The Wonders of Doctor Bent covers deep and dark themes in a compelling and highly engaging manner. Be prepared to be taken on a thrilling adventure that delves into the very essence of what makes us human...' - Professor Ahmed Hankir, Consultant Psychiatrist, author of The Breakthrough

“A moving tale of loss and love. Jason Hemp breaks down after his perfect brother is murdered and Dr Bent, an imperfect, thrill-seeking, motorcycle-riding healer, fights to transform the humiliating state of the public services. His revolutionary changes are undermined, and he is left wondering what it is all for, and resolves to repair his own dark wounds...” - Kam Bhui CBE, Professor of Psychiatry, University of Oxford

Out 25th February and available now to pre-order

"A beautifully written and engaging psychological thriller that will keep you thinking long after the final page. Paul Crawford’s The Wonders of Doctor Bent is a gripping exploration of mental health, morality, and the human psyche. With impeccable prose and a thought-provoking plot, this dark literary thriller not only captivates fans of the genre but also offers profound value to those with lived experience of or an interest in mental health, shedding light on the complexities of compassion and accountability." - Dr David Crepaz-Keay, Mental Health Foundation

"A brilliantly written thriller which draws us into the dire consequences of adverse childhood experiences. It poignantly reveals the potential for recovery." - Gene Beresin MD, Professor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School

The Wonders of Doctor Bent is out 25 February and available to pre-order at Amazon, WHSmith, Foyles, Waterstones, Cranthorpe Millner, and all good bookshops.