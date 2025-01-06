Scarborough hypnosis legend Ken Webster risking his life as he goes down under to raise funds for Brian House Children's Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Will charity fundraiser Ken make it safely from England to Australia without flying?

After dressing up and performing his Comedy Stage Hypnosis Show at The Horseshow Showbar in Drag during 2024 to raise funds for Brian House Children's Hospice Scarborough Resident Ken Webster has devised his craziest and most dangerous fund raising challenge yet.

Hypnotist Ken who after appearing for 35 years at Blackpool Pleasure Beaches Horse-Show Showbar venue now holds the record for the World's longest running resident Comedy Stage Hypnotism Show has decided to do another Crazy Challenge to help raise funds for Brian House Children's Hospice in Thorton Cleveleys.

The moment Hypnotist Ken Webster heard about the amazing work that Brian House Children's Hospice in Thorton Cleveleys do in providing respite, palliative and end of life care for children and young people with life-limiting conditions and how that means they care for youngsters both during the day and overnight, as well as supporting their families at every step of what can be an unpredictable journey, he knew that he wanted to do something to help them raise much needed funds for their amazing work to continue.

Scarborough Resident Hypnotist Ken Webster hopes his crazy down under challenge will raise funds for charity

And so he has planned a truly unpredictable journey of his own all the way from England to Australia without he hopes ever stepping foot on any airplane.

The entire trip will be documented by daily video updates on all major Social Media Channels including You-Tube, Facebook, Tik-Tok, X aka Twitter & Instagram.

The genius part is you can help raise money for Brian House Children's Hospice without it costing you a single penny just by following the Social Media Channels that Ken has set up for this Crazy Challenge and each day watching the updates about his encounters and no doubt close shaves along the way in his quest to travel from England to Australia without using an airplane, a trip that could take him up to 2 months to complete.

Scarborough Resident Hypnotist Ken Webster hopes to raise money for Brian House Children's Hospice with his Down Under Challenge

The idea is that the more followers a Social Media Channel gets the more revenue and income that Social Media Platform will pay to the person who set it up and Ken has set things up so that every penny he is able to generate from people following his social media channels and watching his daily update videos will be donated upon his return from the trip to Brian House Children's Hospice.

"We are living in hard times and everyone is short of money so I wanted to think of a way you could all help raise funds for Brian House without actually needing to donate any money and by following my Social Media channels and watching my daily updates about this potentially highly dangerous trip you can help raise funds for them without it actually costing you anything other than a few minutes of your time each day to watch the update videos which I promise to make as entertaining & amusing as possible"

Most people are surprised to hear that most children’s hospice care sits outside the NHS. Brian House gets less than £200,000 a year from the Department of Health, and no money at all from local CCGs or GPs.

It costs over £1 million each year to keep Brian House open, with all of their services provided free of charge for those who need them. As a result, the huge shortfall in funding must be plugged by donations.

They rely heavily on the generosity of people in the community and beyond to help fund their much-needed service and with Ken Webster's Crazy Going Down Under Trip you have the chance to help them raise much needed funds without actually having to donate a single penny & along the way you are guaranteed to be amused, entertained and no doubt sometimes shocked by Ken's antics on route from England to Australia.

Only stopping in 1 Star accommodation and living absolutely as cheaply as is possible along the way, Ken will attempt to travel from England all the way to Australia without boarding any airplanes.

"Originally I was going to travel across Russia from Moscow to Vladivostok and straight down but unfortunately they are not allowing UK people in at the moment. The Tran Siberian railway looks far more appealing than the Pakistan - India train. To add a bit more for the lovely people who are behind me on this, all the subscribers and friends I will only stay in 1 star accommodation and travel 3rd class where I can. Trying to find a route where I may not get my head blown off is proving rather difficult. So I am just going to wing it and hopefully find a safeish route."

Watch the video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gV55Hd75aHo and visit Ken's site to discover which Social Media Channels to follow so that you can help raise funds for Brian House Children's Hospice by Watching the daily video diary updates.