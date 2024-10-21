Scarborough Sea Life launches Bucket & Spade Drive to reduce single use plastic

By Kieran Wade
Contributor
Published 21st Oct 2024, 13:15 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2024, 13:56 BST
Scarborough Sea Life is launching an exciting new initiative aimed at reducing plastic waste and promoting family fun at the beach, and they need your help!

The marine conservation center is asking the community to donate good-condition buckets and spades as part of a broader mission to protect the environment and foster local engagement. In exchange for each donation, participants will receive an exclusive discount code for their visit to the attraction.

Eco-Friendly EffortsThe project, which runs from October 6 to November 5, is a key part of Scarborough Sea Life’s ongoing conservation efforts. The goal is to help cut down on single-use plastics by creating a sustainable lending library of buckets and spades, reducing the need for families to buy new plastic items during beach trips.

"By donating your gently used buckets and spades, you’re helping us reduce waste and support our oceans," Kieran Wade recently appointed Operations manager for Scarborough Sea Life said. "We’re excited to see the community come together to make a positive impact."

seals and buckets and spades

Supporting Local FamiliesIn addition to its environmental goals, the initiative is designed to make beach visits more enjoyable for local families. The lending library will provide easy access to beach toys, encouraging families to spend more time enjoying the coast while cutting down on unnecessary plastic purchases.

How to DonateDonations of buckets and spades can be made at Scarborough Sea Life between October 6 and November 5. Each donation not only supports the center’s environmental goals but also rewards participants with a special discount on future visits.

Scarborough Sea Life is encouraging everyone to participate in this initiative to help create a cleaner, more sustainable environment and strengthen the local community.

For more information, visit #ScarboroughSeaLife or follow the latest updates on social media with the hashtags #CommunitySupport and #PlasticOceans.

Let’s come together to make a splash and protect our beaches for future generations!

