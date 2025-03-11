Two exceptional musical talents to perform at Christ Church in Bridlington
Legendary saxophonist Snake Davis and internationally renowned singer/songwriter Chris Bannister will be in concert on Saturday, April 26 at 7pm.
The concert will support the work of Hope Housing, the charity that provides supported housing to homeless people in the Bridlington area.
Saxophonist-to the-stars Snake Davis has contributed soulful solos to Lisa Stansfield’s Change, M People’s hits, Take That’s A Million Love Songs and plenty more besides. In a career spanning three decades Snake has recorded and toured with a huge variety of artists ranging from James Brown and Paul McCartney to The Eurythmics and Amy Winehouse.
Chris is a singer-songwriter-guitarist of immense talent and class who has gained an international reputation which has delighted fans for over two decades.
A spokesperson said: “The blend of Chris’s acoustic guitar and vocals, with Snake’s charm on sax makes for a laid back evening featuring classics such as Stand By Me, Ain’t No Love In The Heart of the City and A Million Love Songs, original songs from both Snake and Chris plus many more.
"Snake is completely at home weaving artfully around Chris’s vocals, then there are sax instrumentals interspersed with the vocals. Expect an exhilarating and varied set of wonderful songs, presented with intimacy in a duo setting.”
Tickets for the concert are priced at £15 and are available from Bridlington Spa Box Office, Bridlington Priory Giftshop, and online (booking fee applies) via the Hope Housing website (hopehousingbridlington.org.uk).