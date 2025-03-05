Victorian schooling for Northstead pupils

Pupils at Northstead Community Primary School were transported back to the Victorian era this week, experiencing first-hand what life was like for children in the 19th century.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to the engaging and immersive efforts of the enigmatic Mrs Periwinkle, students gained a unique insight into the strict discipline, daily routines, and educational practices of Victorian school life.

Dressed in period-appropriate attire, the children and staff entered their classrooms to find a world vastly different from their usual modern setting. Chalkboards, and the stern yet knowledgeable presence of Mrs Periwinkle, who played the role of a strict Victorian schoolmistress to perfection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the day, pupils took part in traditional lessons, practising handwriting with chalk and also learning how to wash clothes in the Victorian period.

Learning to wash clothes with Mrs Periwinkle

Mrs Periwinkle, a living history enthusiast who regularly brings the past to life for schools, was delighted with how the children engaged in the experience.

“It’s so important for young people to understand history by living it,” she said. “By stepping into the shoes of Victorian children, they gain a real appreciation for how much education has changed and improved over time.”

The immersive day was part of the school’s history curriculum, designed to enhance pupils’ understanding of the Victorian era in a fun and memorable way. Teachers praised the event for bringing history to life and sparking curiosity about the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the school day ended, students stepped out of their historical roles and back into the modern world, but the lessons they learned from Mrs Periwinkle’s Victorian classroom will no doubt stay with them for years to come.