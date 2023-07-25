Ryedale Show 2023: All the best photos from one of Yorkshire's premier country events
Ryedale Show is one of the region’s most prestigious agricultural shows – attracting a large number of entries and a high standard of competition.
The Show, first held in 1855, returned to Welburn Park, the Shaw family’s estate in Kirkbymoorside, this week.
It now has over 200 trade stands and eight show rings, with a vintage tractor and machinery this year proving particularly popular.
Yorkshire Post photographer Tony Johnson went along.
