A-level results: Head 'so very proud' as Bridlington School students collect results

All of the students from Bridlington Sixth Form are onto their chosen pathways, whether it be university, higher apprenticeship, degree apprenticeship or employment.

University still remains the most popular option, with 80% of students choosing this route – 14% of those going to university are going on to study at Russell Group universities.

Headteacher Kate Parker-Randall said: ‘We are so very proud of all our sixth formers have achieved his year as they go out into the world to fulfil their hopes, ambitions and dreams.

"Our students have shown incredible resilience and determination in overcoming significant disruption to their secondary school experience as a result of the Covid pandemic.

Bridlington School students on A-level results day.

"This will serve them well as they progress to their next step.

"Our teachers have been brilliant in the way they have supported our sixth form students over the last two years.

"We wish all our leavers every success for the future and look forward to hearing about their progress and successes as they keep in touch through our vibrant alumni as an Old Bridlingtonian.”

Many students are continuing their education at university to study a vast array of courses including Forensic Psychology, Sport Performance, Law, Biomedical Science and Zoology.

Ohers are continuing their studies through higher level apprenticeships and employment.

Katie Davidson, Head of Sixth Form, said: “It has been a privilege to witness this group of students grow and flourish both academically and personally over the past two years, culminating in these outstanding achievements.

“Throughout their time with us, they have been exceptional ambassadors for the Sixth Form and the wider school community—serving as sports leaders, prefects, and actively participating in a wide range of enrichment opportunities, including the prestigious Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award and the Bridlington Medical and Health and Social Care Academy.

"The skills, resilience and confidence they have developed will undoubtedly serve them well as they embark on their next chapter – be it university, an apprenticeship, or the world of work.

"We wish each and every one of them continued success in the future.”

Anyone in year 11 who hasn’t yet sorted their destination for September and is considering Bridlington Sixth Form should contact Mrs Davidson, Head of Sixth Form on [email protected].