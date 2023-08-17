A-Level students at Pickering's Lady Lumley's School should be 'immensely proud of what they have achieved'

Molly Harland with Miss Wilson

A press release issued by the school read: “Huge congratulations to Lady Lumley’s Year 13 students as they collect their A Level and Level 3 BTEC results.

"Today is about recognising the individual and collective challenge that the 2023 students have faced and celebrating their efforts, application and performance to come through so well.

"Thank you to all the parents/carers who have supported their children through 13 years of education, to all Lady Lumley’s staff who have thoroughly enjoyed teaching them and caring for them – we are all so proud of their achievements.”

Among the outstanding results achieved by the students were;

Saul Bateman who achieved A*A*A*A and will study Physics at Manchester.

Felicity Lloyd who achieved A*A*AA and will read Mathematics at Bristol University.

Lucy Hinchcliffe who achieved A*A*A and will study Chemistry at Liverpool.

Isabelle Wilson achieved A*AA and will read Law at Newcastle.

Freya Botzen who achieved three A’s and will study Biological Sciences at Durham.

Also of note is Molly Harland who will read Physics with Astrophysics at Hull University following her excellent A*AB results, Sam Lowe who will go on and study Business Management at Liverpool University having achieved ABB, Alexandra Tubbs who will be undertaking a Veterinary Nursing course after achieving ABB and Gianluca Mastrolonardo who is going to Birmingham to study Geography and Urban and Regional Planning following two B’s and a Distinction*.

Sarah-Jane Skaife gained 3 grade C and is looking forward to a GAP year, while Leo Wilbor gained CCC and is pursuing a Dental Nursing Apprenticeship.

Clair Foden, Headteacher, understands the enormity of their success, she said: “Lady Lumley’s Year 13 of 2023 deserve our recognition and congratulations.

"As a year group, they have had a unique experience of education with disruption due to Covid all through Key Stage 4, cancelled GCSEs and ongoing peaks of Covid disrupting teaching and learning.

“There is significant press coverage this year in the depression of A Level grades nationally and the challenges of securing University places.

"Against this backdrop all our students have succeeded in progressing through two years of advanced study to sit their A Level and Level 3 BTEC exams.

"They have developed skills and qualities, got stuck into the Duke of Edinburgh awards and formed friendships that will last, as well as earning fantastic results.

“Well done Year 13! What an exciting prospect their future is!”

Fiona Allan, Sixth Form Student Support Manager, was delighted to see the students receive their results. she said: “We have seen each student grow as an individual and they should be proud of both their academic achievements and also the young adults that they have become.”

Alex Carter, Assistant Headteacher, Head of Sixth Form added: "The 2023 Year 13 students at Lady Lumley’s can be immensely proud of what have they achieved.

"Their dedication to their studies and performance when it mattered most have enabled them to shine and reach destinations that will propel them forwards in their careers.

"I would like to say on behalf of the school and wider community, congratulations!