A-levels: Lady Lumley's students show great maturity and dedication to get great results

The school said: “Today is very much about recognising both collectively and individually the academic achievements of 70 individuals.

"It is also about recognising the unique circumstances that they have studied through and been examined in.

"All the staff at Lady Lumley’s School are enormously proud of the way Year 13 have approached their studies and preparation for the final examinations.

Lady Lumley's students collect their A-level results.

"A year group that will contribute a rich and varied experience to our alumni and the local community.

“Thank you to all the parents/carers who have supported their children through 13 years of education, to all Lady Lumley’s staff who have thoroughly enjoyed teaching them and caring for them – we are all so proud of their achievements.

Lauren Campbell, Ryan Hughes, Charlie Monkman and Ruth Smith excelled to earn 3 A* – a phenomenal achievement.

Lauren and Charlie will read Natural Sciences at Cambridge University.

Lady Lumley's students get their A-level results.

Ryan will join Nottingham University to read Mechanical Engineering and Ruth travels to Edinburgh University for French and Italian.

Edward Sales, who has A*A*B, will join Newcastle University to read Mathematics.

Carla Houghton gained Distinction*, Distinction* and Distinction to study Sport and Exercise Nutrition at Hull University.

Another success with A*AA is pursing Veterinary Science and Amy Shephard’s Distinction*, Distinction and C has been offered a Degree Nursing Apprenticeship.

Isabelle Murphy gained ABB and will go onto read English Language at Newcastle University.

Laura Bury, with CC Distinction, is taking a year out to consider applying for a Drama course. Harry Edwards AAB and Distinction* will take him to Manchester University to read Sociology and Criminology.

Charlotte Hall’s AB and Distinction* enables her to join Harper Adams University to study Agriculture.

Phoebe Parsons will go to York University to read Biomedical Science, having gained AAAB.

Pastoral Officer Fiona Allan was overjoyed to see the students receive their results.

She said: “We have seen each student grow as an individual and they should be proud of the young adults that they have become.”

Alex Carter, Assistant Headteacher, Sixth Form said: “The 2022 Year 13 students at Lady Lumley’s have demonstrated exceptional levels of maturity, dedication and performance under pressure.