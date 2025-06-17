A splash of colour at Northstead CP School
The event, held on the school field, saw participants run, jog, and dance their way through bursts of brightly coloured powder, all in support of the Friends of Northstead – a dedicated group that raises funds to enhance school resources and activities for the children of Northstead.
The event attracted a crowd of over 500 children and adults. This created a carnivial atmosphere filled with music, fun, and community spirit.
“The Colour Run wasn’t just about raising money – it was about bringing people together. Seeing children, parents, and staff all laughing and supporting each other reminded us of the strength and spirit of our Northstead community,” said Assistant Headteacher Mrs Katy Clubley. “It is a celebration of everything we love about our school – joy, energy, and a real sense of togetherness.”
The Friends of Northstead thanked everyone for their support and generous donations. Donations that will help the school to offer the best opportunities available for the children of Northstead.
Plans are already underway to make the Colour Run an annual tradition.