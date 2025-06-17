A splash of colour at Northstead CP School

Northstead Community Primary School was awash with colour and laughter this past week as pupils, parents, and staff came together for the school’s vibrant Colour Run fundraiser.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, held on the school field, saw participants run, jog, and dance their way through bursts of brightly coloured powder, all in support of the Friends of Northstead – a dedicated group that raises funds to enhance school resources and activities for the children of Northstead.

The event attracted a crowd of over 500 children and adults. This created a carnivial atmosphere filled with music, fun, and community spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Colour Run wasn’t just about raising money – it was about bringing people together. Seeing children, parents, and staff all laughing and supporting each other reminded us of the strength and spirit of our Northstead community,” said Assistant Headteacher Mrs Katy Clubley. “It is a celebration of everything we love about our school – joy, energy, and a real sense of togetherness.”

Headteacher (Shaun Hopper) gets in on the act after parents raised £350 in a jar!

The Friends of Northstead thanked everyone for their support and generous donations. Donations that will help the school to offer the best opportunities available for the children of Northstead.

Plans are already underway to make the Colour Run an annual tradition.