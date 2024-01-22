'Delight' as Ofsted grade Scarborough's Wheatcroft School 'Good' in all areas

The headteacher of Scarborough’s Wheatcroft Community Primary School has said he is ‘delighted’ with the outcome of a recent Ofsted inspection which graded the school as ‘Good’ in all areas.

The inspection, which took place on December 5 and 6 last year, highlighted the school’s nurturing community and effective pastoral support.

It read: “Pupils are safe and happy. They are proud to live up to the school’s motto of ‘Learn and Care’. Staff at the school know them well.

“The school has made improvements to the quality of education.

Head teacher Gavin Dyer said: "We are delighted with the outcome of our Ofsted Inspection which graded Wheatcroft School as ‘Good’ in all areas with Effective Safeguarding provision. .

"Pupils make good progress through the curriculum, helped by dedicated staff.

“Pupils learn in a positive environment.”

Inspectors also praised pupils behaviour. They said: “Most pupils behave well in and out of the classroom. They are polite and courteous to others.”

Care for students wellbeing was also highlighted – the report said: “The school teaches pupils how to be healthy and happy.

"Children in the early years talk confidently during lunchtime about making healthy eating choices.

"Older pupils enjoy taught sessions focusing on mental health. They learn about the importance of sleep. They also learn about the impact that diet has on their well-being.”

The inspectors noted that school leaders are relentless in driving the quality of education further forward, however, said monitoring and evaluation strategies are not precise enough, including for pupils with SEND and advised that leaders should continue to sharpen systems to support school improvement.

“This is a high benchmark to achieve under the current Ofsted Framework and reflects the hard work, enthusiasm and dedication of the staff team, governors and pupils.

"We would like to thank parents and carers for their ongoing support of the school, our staff and their children's learning.

“We are very pleased with the comments made by the Inspectors and the report positively evidences that Wheatcroft is not only ‘Good’ but that we are continuously striving to improve and excel through our high expectations.