East Wolds councillor looks to raise awareness of careers advice at schools and colleges

The motion is asking for improved engagement between business and schools in some areas, starting at primary school level, also suggesting ERYC as one of the largest employers in the area consider creating ambassadors within the council to help promote job opportunities.
Cllr Evison said: “Our economic landscape is improving with an amazing variety of future job opportunities; my request is that we do everything possible to ensure our young people have access to this valuable information through as many routes as possible. Good interaction between business and schools is essential, it can make a huge difference to subject choices which young people make and the opportunity to capture their imagination and knowledge on the variety of jobs available. This can start as early as primary school education.
“I will be asking councillors to encourage a relationship between business and schools in their wards and for ERYC as one of the largest employers in the area to introduce Ambassadors to work on behalf of the council encouraging businesses to contact schools and create their own personal relationships with schools to promote job opportunities within the council.”
Cllr Evison went on to say how important the work of the Youth Council was and said we need to listen to what young people have to say, giving them support to receive careers advice in a way it will be of most use to them.