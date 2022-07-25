East Wolds councillor looks to raise awareness of careers advice at schools and colleges

East Wolds and Coastal Councillor Jane Evison is using a motion to Full Council on Wednesday (July 27) to raise awareness of the need to ensure young people in our schools and colleges in the area have access to relevant careers advice.

The motion is asking for improved engagement between business and schools in some areas, starting at primary school level, also suggesting ERYC as one of the largest employers in the area consider creating ambassadors within the council to help promote job opportunities.

Cllr Evison said: “Our economic landscape is improving with an amazing variety of future job opportunities; my request is that we do everything possible to ensure our young people have access to this valuable information through as many routes as possible. Good interaction between business and schools is essential, it can make a huge difference to subject choices which young people make and the opportunity to capture their imagination and knowledge on the variety of jobs available. This can start as early as primary school education.

“I will be asking councillors to encourage a relationship between business and schools in their wards and for ERYC as one of the largest employers in the area to introduce Ambassadors to work on behalf of the council encouraging businesses to contact schools and create their own personal relationships with schools to promote job opportunities within the council.”