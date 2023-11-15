Egton School near Whitby 'continues to be a good school' say Ofsted inspectors

Egton School continues to be a good school, say Ofsted, where “the values of trust, friendship and respect are lived out by all”.

Inspectors said the school – which is celebrating its 150th anniversary - has high expectations for what pupils can achieve academically and for their personal development.

Pupils are well prepared for the next stage of their education and for life beyond school.

They behave well in lessons and throughout school and are polite and courteous.

Egton School is celebrating its 150th year, with a Good Ofsted result.

The report said reading was a high priority with the school recognising the importance of getting pupils to read successfully and as soon as possible.

It added: “The pupil library monitors are passionate advocates for reading.

"They help foster a love of reading by sharing books with younger pupils.”

Inspectors said the school has developed a “broad and balanced” curriculum which has undergone significant adaptations and is designed to give pupils the most important knowledge that they need to learn.

Teachers feel confident, the report said, and are well prepared to teach the curriculum.

Staff also have high expectations for pupils’ behaviour, and pupils are keen to meet these expectations.

The majority of pupils access after-school activities through Wednesday Club where activities include dance, cookery, gardening and sports, which helps pupils to widen their experience and develop their interests and talents.

Inspectors said the school needed to ensure its PSHE curriculum deepens pupils’ knowledge and understanding of all aspects of British values.

Head Liz Orland said: “Inspectors were full of praise for our school and our curriculum.