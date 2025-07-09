Fyling Hall School near Whitby rated 'very good' in rankings of UK independent schools
This year’s guide introduced a comprehensive new methodology, accounting not only for A-Level and GCSE results, but also factors such as class size, fee structure, facilities, boarding options, and whether a school is selective.
For the first time, selective and non-selective schools were assessed separately – a distinction that Fyling Hall, a proudly non-selective school, welcomes.
Steve Allen, Headmaster of Fyling Hall School, said: “We’re delighted to be recognised in this way.
"As a small, non-selective school, we pride ourselves on offering a high-quality, individualised education.
"Our small class sizes, just 1:5 at A Level, enable students to thrive academically while developing confidence, independence, and a lifelong love of learning.”
Fyling Hall proudly publishes its exam results each year, celebrating both academic achievement and individual progress across a diverse student body.
These excellent outcomes are supported by a nurturing environment and enriched through a broad range of co-curricular opportunities, including music, drama, sport, and outdoor learning, all set in the inspiring surroundings of North Yorkshire.
Ken James, Chair of Trustees, added: “It’s fantastic to see this kind of recognition for a school that’s focused on character as much as curriculum.”
With day and boarding options available, Fyling Hall attracts students from across the UK and abroad who are looking for a values-led education in a warm, inclusive setting.
Visit www.fylinghall.org for more.
