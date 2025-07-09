Fyling Hall School near Whitby rated 'very good' in rankings of UK independent schools

Fyling Hall School has been recognised with the top rating of “Very Good” in a recent national report by The Telegraph, which ranked more than 1,200 independent schools across the UK based on value for money, academic results, and facilities.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s guide introduced a comprehensive new methodology, accounting not only for A-Level and GCSE results, but also factors such as class size, fee structure, facilities, boarding options, and whether a school is selective.

For the first time, selective and non-selective schools were assessed separately – a distinction that Fyling Hall, a proudly non-selective school, welcomes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Allen, Headmaster of Fyling Hall School, said: “We’re delighted to be recognised in this way.

Fyling Hall School Head Steve Allen with a couple of the students.

"As a small, non-selective school, we pride ourselves on offering a high-quality, individualised education.

"Our small class sizes, just 1:5 at A Level, enable students to thrive academically while developing confidence, independence, and a lifelong love of learning.”

Fyling Hall proudly publishes its exam results each year, celebrating both academic achievement and individual progress across a diverse student body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These excellent outcomes are supported by a nurturing environment and enriched through a broad range of co-curricular opportunities, including music, drama, sport, and outdoor learning, all set in the inspiring surroundings of North Yorkshire.

Fyling Hall has been rated "very good" in a national guide to best value independent schools.

Ken James, Chair of Trustees, added: “It’s fantastic to see this kind of recognition for a school that’s focused on character as much as curriculum.”

With day and boarding options available, Fyling Hall attracts students from across the UK and abroad who are looking for a values-led education in a warm, inclusive setting.

Visit www.fylinghall.org for more.