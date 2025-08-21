GCSE results: Whitby School is 'so proud' of pupils 'courage, character and ambition'

By Claudia Bowes
Published 21st Aug 2025, 13:33 BST
The day was full of nerves and excitement.placeholder image
The day was full of nerves and excitement.
Whitby School is celebrating their first official set of results as a new school, and are ‘so proud’ of their students.

A spokesperson for Whitby School said: “Results Day at Whitby School was a proud moment for our whole community. It marked the first set of results for our new school. These outcomes reflect the progress and potential of our pupils and we are so proud of them all.

“Our pupils have faced significant challenges over the past few years—from the disruption caused by the pandemic to the changes brought about by the merger of Eskdale and Caedmon. Throughout it all, they’ve shown real courage, character and ambition—the values that define our school ethos.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Celebrating their achievements in such a welcoming and supportive setting was a fitting way to recognise their hard work and resilience. While published data currently reflects only Caedmon’s historic results under the Whitby School name, this year’s outcomes truly represent the combined strength and progress of both schools.

"We’re proud of what our pupils have achieved and excited about the future. This is a strong foundation, and we look forward to building on it year after year.”

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice