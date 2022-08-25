GCSEs: Whitby’s Caedmon College and Eskdale School heads pay tribute to students on results day
Students around the Whitby area are celebrating after picking up their GCSE examination results.
The Heads at Whitby’s Caedmon College and Eskdale Schools paid tribute to the achievement of the youngsters, who have had to battle the stresses of studying in lockdown and the ensuing disruption to their learning – knuckling down to produce some pleasing results.
Jamie Henshaw, Executive Head Teacher of the Whitby Secondary Partnership, said: “Today we celebrate the hard work of all our Year 11 students across the partnership.
"It has not been an easy couple of years for students preparing for and taking their exams but all have shown real determination and positivity.
"Throughout the last year, students have attended additional sessions after school, completed work online and taught at a quicker pace in order to include all the necessary content.
"The results for the two schools in the partnership are positive and we have seen an increase on our 2019 results.
"We are all incredibly proud of how all the students have performed across both schools.
"We have seen students achieve some of the higher grade 9s across a range of subjects and we hope that all students will be pleased with the results they have achieved.
“These results are a stepping stone towards students’ further studies and we have students who are moving on to our own Whitby Sixth Form as well as further afield to study a wide variety of courses and apprenticeships.
"We wish them all good luck with their future pathways.”
Susan Boyd, Head of School at Caedmon College Whitby, said: “We are so proud of how our fantastic Whitby students have performed in their Key Stage 4 exams this year.
"It’s easy to forget that they missed a huge chunk of their study due to lockdown.
"Despite that, they have stepped up to the plate they all should be so pleased with their achievement and we want to thank their families and support who have helped them along the way.
"Particular mention should go to our students how joined us in the last couple of years and fitted in really well.
"We have young people in this year group who joined us from all over the country and as far away as Spain and they have fitted in quickly and achieved results that anyone would be proud of.
"We are all excited to see what amazing things this year group will go on to achieve.”
Paul Dixon, Deputy Head of School at Eskdale School, said it had been a challenging couple of years for the students, but they had shown great perseverance to produce some pleasing results.
"We have more students progressing to the Whitby Sixth Form which is great news for the partnership and we have students who are pursuing apprenticeships and vocational courses,” he said.
"We wish all our students the very best for the future and look forward to seeing what they do next.”
This follows some excellent A-level results last week at Whitby Sixth Form, after what was described a “tumultuous few years” for students.