'Immensely Proud': Head teacher of Scarborough's Scalby School congratulates pupils on their GCSE results

Henry, Max and Michael celebrate their results

According to the school, attainment results across the range of measure are well above historical national averages and are in line with the schools results in previous years when examinations have been sat.

The number of students who gained at least a Standard Pass (grade 4) in both English and Mathematics was 73%, with 57% gaining at least a grade 5 in both subjects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students gaining the English Baccalaureate (grade 4 or above in English and mathematics, plus at least a GCSE grade 4 in Science, French and either Geography or History) was 43%.

A proud Vinoli shows off her achievements

Mr Robertson said: “The challenges faced by secondary schools nationally, dealing with the Pandemic have not gone away.

"Despite these challenges our students have achieved incredibly well across the full range of GCSE and Vocational Level 2 qualifications and will continue to do so within their chosen new destinations.

“Our staff have worked incredibly hard to ensure that students have been cared for and have continued to receive the best education possible in the challenging circumstances of the past 3 years.

“We would also like to thank the parents and carers of our students for the support and encouragement they have shown their children and this is a significant factor in the success we celebrated today.