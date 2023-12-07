Revolting children take over Scarborough College in ‘fantastic to watch’ performance

Over 80 students have taken to the stage at Scarborough College to put on a ‘fantastic’ performance of Matilda Jr.

Matilda’s Molly Hill (L) and Betsy Brewis (R)

The college’s Lisvane Hall played host to over 1,000 audience members as students performed this year’s musical production, Matilda Jr - a fantastical retelling of Roald Dahl’s classic tale with music by Tim Minchin.

Cast members aged from 10 to 18 took to the stage over four performances, including a matinee showing to over 320 primary school pupils and a sold-out Friday evening performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cast was split into two halves, with each of the main child characters, including the titular role of Matilda, played by two students – Molly Hill and Betsy Brewis.

Matilda at home (Betsy Brewis)

As part of production preparation, the main cast and ensemble members travelled to London to watch the West End performance of Matilda.

The highlight of the trip was when the group met with the show actors, receiving invaluable advice and guidance.

Alex Weatherhill, Theatre Creative and drama consultant at Scarborough College, directed the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I am so proud of the work from cast, crew and staff to make this production happen.

Miss Trunchbull (Elliot Burnley) and Matilda (Betsy Brewis)

"What a journey everyone has been on from auditions to performance and how lucky we have been to have met some of the cast of the West End version of the show and have guidance from their amazing Trunchbull.

“I hope this is a show that the kids will never forget and we have inspired more people to join in on stage or behind the scenes.

"Theatre is hard work, but the audience response and the camaraderie we see between year groups is worth its weight in gold.

School Song - various cast members

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guy Emmett, Headmaster of Scarborough College, said: “It has been fantastic to watch these amazing students perform at such an impressive level, especially those in Year 6 and 7, who have just jumped in and got involved in their first full College production.

“For some cast members, this is their last musical at the College.

"It has been a pleasure to watch them grow both as performers and students.

"I hope that they continue to take to the stage.”